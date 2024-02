If There's 1 Must-Have Investment in Your Portfolio, It's This ETF

There are countless investing strategies and approaches that a person can take. What works for one person may not work for the next, so having a variety of effective strategies to try is crucial.That said, some investments have stood the test of time and proven they can be effective for investors of all types. One of those investments is an S&P 500 exchange-traded fund (ETF) that holds shares of all 500 stocks in that index. One of the best S&P 500 ETFs, and one I'd recommend for any investor, is the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO).The S&P 500 is an index that tracks the largest 500 stocks traded on the U.S. stock market. It contains a lot of industry leaders, blue chip corporations, and some of the world's most influential companies. That's largely why an investment in the S&P 500 can be akin to an investment in the broader U.S. economy. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel