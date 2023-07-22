|
22.07.2023 15:21:00
If This Is a New Bull Market, You Haven't Missed out on Charles Schwab
The stock market has enjoyed a great first half of the year with the S&P 500 up 15.9% year to date (YTD) through June 30 and the Nasdaq Composite up 32%. The first-half return for the Nasdaq is the best since 1983. Is this the start of a new bull market or a bear market rally? Time will tell, as we can only tell when a bull market started in retrospect. But what is not in question is the fact that the overall market has bounced back in a big way, and many stocks have soared. If you think you missed the boat on getting some good stocks at a low price, you probably have, but there is at least one great stock you have not missed out on yet -- Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW).Charles Schwab is the largest brokerage firm in the country with about $8 trillion in client assets under management (AUM) and more than 34 million accounts as of June 30. The financial services giant also has wealth management, financial advisory, banking, lending, credit cards, and other services. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
