If This NVIDIA Rumor Is True, Intel Just Scored a Major Foundry Win

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) is the overwhelming leader in the foundry market, particularly when it comes to cutting-edge manufacturing processes. For companies like NVIDIA , TSMC's top-tier manufacturing capabilities have been effectively the only game in town for many years.Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) is looking to disrupt the foundry market by building a foundry business of its own. While Intel is still well behind TSMC technologically, the company's roadmap calls for a dramatic shift by the start of 2025. Over the next year, Intel is set to launch three new process nodes, with the final Intel 18A node expected to be the best in the industry, or at least on par with what TSMC has to offer.Intel has won a handful of customers for Intel 18A so far, but converting those commitments to meaningful revenue will take time. And of course, Intel still needs to prove to prospective customers that it can not only launch Intel 18A on time but also that the process can deliver the expected performance and efficiency characteristics.