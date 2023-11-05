Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
05.11.2023 15:30:00

If You Aren't Sure Amazon Still Has Growth Ahead, Read What CEO Andy Jassy Just Said

Some investing decisions are easier than others. A high-growth stock with increasing profits at a low valuation could be a no-brainer buy. But if you take out the low valuation, it could become a real question. Similarly, investors might struggle to determine if a young, high-growth stock with an uncertain future is a better buy than a mature, lower-growth one that's well-established.For most investors, the way to deal with the conundrum is actually quite simple. It's called diversification. Instead of choosing from these different types of stocks, buy both, and add a few more to round out your holdings. A solid group of stock picks should include proven, established winners that still have strong growth prospects.One excellent example today is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). If you weren't sure whether or not the e-commerce giant still has more growth ahead, consider what CEO Andy Jassy just said.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Amazonmehr Analysen

27.10.23 Amazon Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
27.10.23 Amazon Buy UBS AG
27.10.23 Amazon Outperform RBC Capital Markets
17.10.23 Amazon Buy UBS AG
02.10.23 Amazon Buy UBS AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Amazon 128,96 -0,23% Amazon

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ruhiger Wochenbeginn: ATX fester -- DAX stabil -- Asiatische Börsen beenden den Handelstag deutlich im Plus
Der heimische deutsche Aktienmarkt geht fester in die neue Handelswoche. Der DAX pendelt am Montag um die Nulllinie. An den Börsen in Fernost waren am Montag deutliche Gewinne zu beobachten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen