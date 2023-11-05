|
05.11.2023 15:30:00
If You Aren't Sure Amazon Still Has Growth Ahead, Read What CEO Andy Jassy Just Said
Some investing decisions are easier than others. A high-growth stock with increasing profits at a low valuation could be a no-brainer buy. But if you take out the low valuation, it could become a real question. Similarly, investors might struggle to determine if a young, high-growth stock with an uncertain future is a better buy than a mature, lower-growth one that's well-established.For most investors, the way to deal with the conundrum is actually quite simple. It's called diversification. Instead of choosing from these different types of stocks, buy both, and add a few more to round out your holdings. A solid group of stock picks should include proven, established winners that still have strong growth prospects.One excellent example today is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). If you weren't sure whether or not the e-commerce giant still has more growth ahead, consider what CEO Andy Jassy just said.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten
|
05.11.23
|Amazon-Gründer Jeff Bezos zieht nach Miami (Spiegel Online)
|
05.11.23
|Jeff Bezos: Amazon-Gründer zieht nach Miami (Spiegel Online)
|
03.11.23
|Amazon-Gründer Bezos zieht es nach Miami (dpa-AFX)
|
02.11.23
|NASDAQ-Handel: So bewegt sich der NASDAQ Composite aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
02.11.23
|Amazon earned $1bn from secret pricing algorithm, FTC alleges (Financial Times)
|
02.11.23
|Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ Composite verbucht Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
02.11.23
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Anleger lassen NASDAQ Composite zum Handelsstart steigen (finanzen.at)
|
01.11.23
|Mittwochshandel in New York: NASDAQ Composite verbucht am Mittwochnachmittag Gewinne (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Amazonmehr Analysen
|27.10.23
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.10.23
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|27.10.23
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.10.23
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|02.10.23
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|27.10.23
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.10.23
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|27.10.23
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.10.23
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|02.10.23
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|27.10.23
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.10.23
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|27.10.23
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.10.23
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|02.10.23
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Amazon
|128,96
|-0,23%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRuhiger Wochenbeginn: ATX fester -- DAX stabil -- Asiatische Börsen beenden den Handelstag deutlich im Plus
Der heimische deutsche Aktienmarkt geht fester in die neue Handelswoche. Der DAX pendelt am Montag um die Nulllinie. An den Börsen in Fernost waren am Montag deutliche Gewinne zu beobachten.