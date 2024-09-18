|
18.09.2024 14:05:00
If You Bought 1 Share of Apple Stock at Its IPO, Here's How Many Shares You Would Own Now
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has moved back into the top spot as the largest company in the world by market cap. It's gone through some stunning ups and downs, but if you'd bought shares at the initial public offering (IPO) back in 1980 and held on, you'd have a lot more shares, and a lot of money. Let's see just how much.Apple went public in December 1980 at $22 per share. Like pretty much any stock over a nearly 45-year period, Apple stock has climbed and crashed several times. For example, it lost 21% of its value between 1989 and 1996 -- a long period for an investor to hold on to a stock that's losing. But if you did, you'd have quite a windfall today.Since that time, Apple has developed an incredible tech platform with a strong moat in its differentiated systems and applications. It has a strong, loyal fan base that only buys Apple products and consistently moves up to new drops and launches. Just this week Apple released its latest software update, iOS18, with a swarm of new upgrades and features. It's also investing in artificial intelligence (AI) to stay competitive in the tech race.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
18:02
|Börse New York: NASDAQ Composite schwächelt mittags (finanzen.at)
|
18:02
|Schwacher Handel: NASDAQ 100 verbucht am Mittag Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
18:02
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 notiert mittags im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
16:51
|Apple-Aktie etwas fester: Apple bringt "Apple Intelligence" 2025 mit deutscher Sprachunterstützung (dpa-AFX)
|
16:03
|NASDAQ Composite-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ Composite verbucht zum Start Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
16:03
|Fehlende Impulse in New York: S&P 500 zum Start des Mittwochshandels kaum verändert (finanzen.at)
|
16:03
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones zum Start des Mittwochshandels mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
16:03
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start des Mittwochshandels im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen
|13:10
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.09.24
|Apple Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|10.09.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.09.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.09.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:10
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.09.24
|Apple Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|10.09.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.09.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.09.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.09.24
|Apple Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|10.09.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.09.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.09.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.08.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.02.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.01.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|13:10
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.09.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.09.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.08.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.08.24
|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc.
|198,14
|1,91%
|NOW Inc When Issued
|11,50
|0,88%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor US-Leitzinsentscheid der Fed: ATX geht etwas fester aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich stabil -- Japanischer Aktienmarkt schließt mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte zur Woche etwas anziehen, während der deutsche Leitindex nicht voran kam. Die US-Anleger gehen kein Risiko ein. Die asiatischen Börsen legten am Mittwoch etwas zu.