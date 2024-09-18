18.09.2024 14:05:00

If You Bought 1 Share of Apple Stock at Its IPO, Here's How Many Shares You Would Own Now

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has moved back into the top spot as the largest company in the world by market cap. It's gone through some stunning ups and downs, but if you'd bought shares at the initial public offering (IPO) back in 1980 and held on, you'd have a lot more shares, and a lot of money. Let's see just how much.Apple went public in December 1980 at $22 per share. Like pretty much any stock over a nearly 45-year period, Apple stock has climbed and crashed several times. For example, it lost 21% of its value between 1989 and 1996 -- a long period for an investor to hold on to a stock that's losing. But if you did, you'd have quite a windfall today.Since that time, Apple has developed an incredible tech platform with a strong moat in its differentiated systems and applications. It has a strong, loyal fan base that only buys Apple products and consistently moves up to new drops and launches. Just this week Apple released its latest software update, iOS18, with a swarm of new upgrades and features. It's also investing in artificial intelligence (AI) to stay competitive in the tech race.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen

13:10 Apple Neutral UBS AG
10.09.24 Apple Outperform Bernstein Research
10.09.24 Apple Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10.09.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
10.09.24 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Apple Inc. 198,14 1,91% Apple Inc.
NOW Inc When Issued 11,50 0,88% NOW Inc When Issued

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor US-Leitzinsentscheid der Fed: ATX geht etwas fester aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich stabil -- Japanischer Aktienmarkt schließt mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte zur Woche etwas anziehen, während der deutsche Leitindex nicht voran kam. Die US-Anleger gehen kein Risiko ein. Die asiatischen Börsen legten am Mittwoch etwas zu.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen