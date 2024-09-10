|
10.09.2024 18:10:00
If You Bought 1 Share of Broadcom at Its IPO, Here's How Many Shares You Would Own Now
You don't have to study stock charts daily to know that artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have been all the rage for the past couple of years. The market's voracious appetite for semiconductor stocks, in particular, has resulted in shares of leading manufacturers like Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) soaring in value.But exactly how much have early investors in Broadcom benefited from the growing enthusiasm for AI stock? A lot. Those who clicked the buy button on Broadcom stock when it debuted on the public markets in August 2009 have seen their investments soar in value. An investment of $1,000 at the time of the company's IPO would now be worth about $85,000. Investors have also seen their number of shares increase in quantity thanks to its stock split.While there are some semiconductor stalwarts that have completed several stock splits over the years -- I'm looking at you, Nvidia -- Broadcom has split its stock on only one occasion. And it happened recently. In July, Broadcom executed a 10-for-1 stock split. The math, consequently, is extraordinarily simple. If you purchased a single share of Broadcom stock when it held its IPO, you now have 10 shares sitting in your brokerage account.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Broadcom Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Broadcom Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|10,70
|0,00%