If You Bought 1 Share of Home Depot at Its IPO, Here's How Many Shares You Would Own Now

You might not know it, but Home Depot (NYSE: HD) is one of the best-performing stocks in the history of the stock market.The home improvement retailer went public in 1981 just three years after the company was founded. At the time it had just six stores, but it grew quickly in its early years. Today, it has more than 2,000 stores, primarily in the U.S.As a stock, Home Depot delivered a phenomenal return of 1,730,000% since its IPO. It would have turned a $1,000 investment into more than $17 million today, and that doesn't include reinvesting dividends. On a total-return basis, the stock is up 2,979,000%, turning a $1,000 investment into nearly $30 million when including dividends reinvested.