29.09.2024 00:31:00

If You Bought 1 Share of Nvidia at Its IPO, Here's How Many Shares You Would Own Now

Since its IPO in January 1999, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has established itself as one of the world's most successful companies. It has been particularly adept at adapting its technology to expand into new markets.The company pioneered the graphics processing units (GPUs) that revolutionized the gaming industry, turning boxy figures into lifelike images. The secret to its success was parallel processing, which allowed the chips to conduct a multitude of mathematical calculations simultaneously. Nvidia's processors are now used for product design, autonomous systems, cloud computing, data centers, artificial intelligence (AI), and more.The ability to adapt its technology has been a boon to shareholders. Even if investors didn't get in on the IPO itself, Nvidia shares fell below their issue price numerous times in early 1999. For investors fortunate enough to get shares at (or below) the $12 IPO price, the stock has returned 493,940%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

29.08.24 NVIDIA Hold Deutsche Bank AG
29.08.24 NVIDIA Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.08.24 NVIDIA Buy UBS AG
29.08.24 NVIDIA Outperform Bernstein Research
29.08.24 NVIDIA Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
NOW Inc When Issued 11,40 -10,94% NOW Inc When Issued
NVIDIA Corp. 108,76 -2,05% NVIDIA Corp.

ATX und DAX vorbörslich leichter -- Nikkei tiefrot
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften zum Handelsbeginn am Montag im Minus notieren. Die Börsen in Fernost finden zum Wochenstart keine gemeinsame Richtung.

