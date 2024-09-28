|
29.09.2024 00:31:00
If You Bought 1 Share of Nvidia at Its IPO, Here's How Many Shares You Would Own Now
Since its IPO in January 1999, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has established itself as one of the world's most successful companies. It has been particularly adept at adapting its technology to expand into new markets.The company pioneered the graphics processing units (GPUs) that revolutionized the gaming industry, turning boxy figures into lifelike images. The secret to its success was parallel processing, which allowed the chips to conduct a multitude of mathematical calculations simultaneously. Nvidia's processors are now used for product design, autonomous systems, cloud computing, data centers, artificial intelligence (AI), and more.The ability to adapt its technology has been a boon to shareholders. Even if investors didn't get in on the IPO itself, Nvidia shares fell below their issue price numerous times in early 1999. For investors fortunate enough to get shares at (or below) the $12 IPO price, the stock has returned 493,940%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
