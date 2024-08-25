|
25.08.2024 10:30:00
If You Bought 1 Share of Starbucks at Its IPO, Here's How Many Shares You Would Own Now
Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) stock shot up this month after the company announced that former Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol was swapping burritos for beans. Under Niccol's leadership, Chipotle's stock increased by nearly 800%, and now investors are eager to see if he can deliver a fresh shot of success to Starbucks as well.If you've been holding on to Starbucks shares since its IPO, you're likely even more excited about what's brewing for the coffee giant. Thanks to multiple stock splits over the years, the number of Starbucks' shares in your account has ballooned. And if the stock price keeps climbing, your shares could be worth a pretty penny.On June 26, 1992, Microsoft debuted as a public company on the Nasdaq at an initial public offering of $17 per share. Since then, the coffee powerhouse has executed six 2-for-1 stock splits.
