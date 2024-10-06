12 Stunden Investment-Webinar mit Top-Experten - kostenlos inkl. Aufzeichnung. Hier anmelden.-w-
06.10.2024 11:05:00

If You Bought 1 Share of Super Micro Computer Stock at Its IPO, Here's How Many Shares You Would Own Now

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) had its initial public offering (IPO) in March 2007 at a price of $8 per share. The stock frequently saw volatile swings, but it started of 2020 priced at roughly $24 per share -- tripling its IPO price. While the performance came in just slightly ahead of the S&P 500's total return of 197.5% across that stretch, the stock's performance in this decade's trading has been nothing short of incredible.Spurred by rising demand for high-performance rack servers capable of training and running artificial intelligence (AI) systems, Supermicro's sales, earnings, and stock price have seen incredible growth. The stock climbed to as high as $1,229 per share earlier this year, and the company's management subsequently announced that it would move forward with a 10-for-1 stock split. While the company's share price has fallen substantially over the last few months, the split took effect on Oct. 1.The recently completed 10-for-1 stock split is the only split in the company's history. In other words, you would now have 10 shares if you bought one share of the company's stock on the day of its IPO and held onto its position. If you bought one share at the company's IPO price, you would now have 10 shares worth a combined total of roughly $416 as of this writing -- good for a 5,100% profit.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Aktien in diesem Artikel

NOW Inc When Issued 11,50 0,00% NOW Inc When Issued
Super Micro Computer Inc 45,40 3,09% Super Micro Computer Inc

