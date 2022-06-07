If You Build It… They Will Come - Another Knightscope Casino Contract

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, announced today that a leading US-based operator of casinos and gaming facilities with more than three dozen casino locations has signed its second contract for a K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) - the first was in Las Vegas, NV. The latest agreement is for the K5 to patrol the parking lots of an Iowa casino and hotel to deter criminal activity, as well as trespassers, and monitor the flow of people of interest, be they VIPs or known threats. These two sales may also be attributed to Knightscope’s Robot Roadshow where the client was able to follow up their initial demonstration of the technology with an in-person visit with the robots at the Company’s space-age, NASA-like "pod” touring the U.S. The Roadshow helps prospective users of Knightscope’s technologies confirm in a fun and engaging way that what they saw in a virtual demo works in real-life to get real results.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward Looking Statements

