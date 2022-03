If you build it, it will run

Twitter can be a toxic dump for ill-informed and ill-mannered opinions. It’s also where Microsoft’s Scott Hanselman hangs out, sharing wisdom from his decades in software. Hanselman isn’t one to preen, so sometimes it’s easy to miss a gold mine when he shares it. Like, for example, maybe you want to understand how he knows stuff. How he has become deeply familiar with key technologies. Was it through school? Or perhaps an open source project? Or maybe some work assignment?Although each of those approaches has likely deepened Hanselman’s understanding of tech, he gives a much more basic response: “Run real sites and scale them.”To read this article in full, please click here