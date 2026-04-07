Comfort Systems USA Aktie
WKN: 907784 / ISIN: US1999081045
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07.04.2026 19:26:00
If You Buy Comfort Systems USA Stock Right Now, Could It Make You a Millionaire?
Although the S&P 500 and many stocks are down so far this year, Comfort Systems USA (NYSE: FIX) has been a notable exception. Shares are up by more than 54% year to date through April 6 as the HVAC company continues to function as a critical pick-and-shovel play for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.The chips that power AI software require cool temperatures, and that's where Comfort Systems USA comes into play, though it's not exclusively an AI stock, which is a good thing. If you're wondering if investing in Comfort Systems USA today can take you to millionaire status, here's my answer: It could certainly be a strong part of a diversified portfolio that gets you to a million.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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|Comfort Systems USA IncShs
|1 308,00
|6,26%
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