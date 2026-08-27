Costco Wholesale Aktie
WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051
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27.08.2026 13:15:00
If You Buy Costco Stock With $10,000 Today, I Predict It Could Be Worth $13,400 in 5 Years
Through its 928 global warehouses, Costco (NASDAQ: COST) sells a vast array of merchandise at extremely low prices. This is a boring business model. However, it has rewarded long-term investors.The company's share price has climbed 112% over the past five years (as of Aug. 26). It has crushed the overall market. It's hard for investors not to be bullish, with an eye toward the future, even though it's time for a reality check.If you buy this retail stock with $10,000 today, I predict it could be worth $13,400 in five years. Here's why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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