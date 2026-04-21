Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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21.04.2026 23:05:00
If You Buy Tesla Today, Here's the Bull Case for the Next 3 Years
It's no secret that Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock isn't valued based on its current earnings, but rather on what it could become as its future robotaxi and robotics businesses grow. In that vein, here's a look at how the market and, in particular, Wall Street analysts are assessing Tesla's growth prospects over the next few years and the growing importance of robotaxis to the outlook.It's important to understand that the robotaxi isn't an appendage or an optional extra to Tesla's electric vehicle (EV) business. Instead, it's the natural direction where the industry is headed. There's a reason Tesla's rivals spent billions developing robotaxis, and why Alphabet is effectively subsidizing its loss-making subsidiary, Waymo, to gain an early foothold in the market. Image source: Tesla.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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