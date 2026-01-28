Upstart Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2QJL7 / ISIN: US91680M1071
|
28.01.2026 03:05:00
If You Buy Upstart With $10,000 in 2026, Will You Become a Millionaire in 25 Years?
Even the otherwise slow-moving financial services industry is being impacted by artificial intelligence (AI). Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) is in the driver's seat. It's innovating in the credit space, leaning on its AI model to analyze 2,500 different variables about potential borrowers to better calculate default risk, set rates, and approve more loans. The fintech stock has been incredibly volatile. It trades 88% below its record (as of Jan. 23). But it has soared 144% in the past 36 months, even though it's down 35% over the past year. Nonetheless, this is an interesting opportunity.If you buy $10,000 worth of Upstart shares in 2026, will you become a millionaire in 25 years?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
