|
21.05.2022 18:03:00
If You Can't Answer These 3 Questions, You Have No Business Claiming Social Security
Many people approach and enter retirement having saved some money, hoping for the best. Many might be counting on Social Security to deliver much of what they need, and if so, they probably don't realize that the average monthly Social Security retirement benefit was recently just $1,666 -- or about $20,000 annually.While Social Security may not deliver as much as you hope for, it's still likely to provide a big chunk of your retirement income, so it's vital to make savvy decisions. Before you claim your benefits -- something you can do beginning at age 62 -- be sure you can answer the following questions.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!