If you don’t have a will, now is the time to get one written for ‘free’

Charity schemes are urging the two out of three people who are not prepared to get one drawn up … or everything could go to the crownPeople have been urged to overcome their fear of their own mortality and prepare a will to avoid losing control of what happens to their assets when they die.Two out of three people either do not have a will, or have one which is out of date, according to research by Will Aid, a charity scheme that allows people to get a will written for free, in exchange for a suggested donation that is divided between a group of charities.