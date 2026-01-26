IonQ Aktie
WKN DE: A3C4QT / ISIN: US46222L1089
|
26.01.2026 23:00:00
If You Followed My Advice on IonQ Stock in 2025, You Doubled Your Money. Here's What I Think You Should Do Now.
Quantum computing stocks went on a massive run at the end of 2024. While many were bullish on the industry, the investment case quickly collapsed in the first few months of 2025. Stocks like IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) sold off heavily, and were down over 50% by the end of February. However, if you followed my advice regarding IonQ stock in January, I told you to wait for a few months for the stock to cool off before buying shares. If you waited until March to purchase the stock, which would have resulted in impressive gains. From March 1 to the end of the year, the stock more than doubled. That's a strong gain in a short time frame, but where is IonQ stock going this year?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
