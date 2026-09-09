Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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09.09.2026 18:51:00
If You Had Bought $10,000 of Apple Stock When Tim Cook Became CEO, Here's What You'd Have Today
Tim Cook stepped down as CEO of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) on Sept. 1, 2026, after an eventful and successful 15-year run. But does he get the appreciation that he's due?
First, Cook had the bad luck of following a particularly dynamic leader. Steve Jobs, who helped co-found Apple in the 1970s, led the company through the first boom of personal computing, helping introduce Apple's early computers and the Macintosh. And then, after he returned to Apple in the 1990s, Jobs revolutionized the music business by leading the company's launches of the iPod and iTunes, and then revolutionized the smartphone with innovations such as a touchscreen interface and an easy-to-use camera.
Cook, meanwhile, came in for his fair share of criticism in his 15-year tenure at Apple, as dramatic innovations have been far less frequent in recent iPhone models. The company has also been criticized for its artificial intelligence (AI) strategies, as its Siri digital assistant has been eclipsed by generative AI products such as Grok, ChatGPT, and Claude.
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Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.
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09.09.26
|ROUNDUP: Apple bringt erstes auffaltbares iPhone heraus (dpa-AFX)
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09.09.26
|Apple-Aktie im Blick: Anleger erwarten erstes auffaltbares iPhone (dpa-AFX)
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09.09.26
|Foldable iPhone Duo will cost $1,999 as Apple raises smartphone prices (Financial Times)
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09.09.26
|MARKT USA/Börsen trotz sich anbahnender Verluste relativ resilient (Dow Jones)
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09.09.26
|ROUNDUP: Erstes auffaltbares iPhone von Apple erwartet (dpa-AFX)
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08.09.26
|Apple-Aktie vor der entscheidendsten Keynote seit dem iPhone X - was Analysten sagen (finanzen.at)
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08.09.26
|Apple looks to AI capabilities to drive its new foldable phone sales (Financial Times)
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08.09.26
|Nvidia, Apple, Tesla und SK Hynix - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|03.09.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.09.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.08.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.08.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.08.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.09.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.09.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.08.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.08.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.08.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.09.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.08.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.07.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.07.26
|Apple Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|07.07.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.08.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.08.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.03.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.01.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.12.25
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.09.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.08.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.08.26
|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK
|31.07.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
|25 140,00
|-0,71%
|Apple Inc.
|271,30
|-0,24%
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