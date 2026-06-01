AGO Aktie
WKN DE: A0LR41 / ISIN: DE000A0LR415
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01.06.2026 15:00:00
If You Had Bought $5,000 of This Tech Stock 5 Years Ago, Here's What You'd Have Today
Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) has been on a tear due to the artificial intelligence (AI) memory bottleneck. It's up 1,030% over the last five years (as of May 28), meaning if you'd bought $5,000 of Micron shares five years ago, you'd now have $56,720.Returns like those are a dream scenario, but they also lead to a difficult decision that Micron investors are facing right now: Do you continue holding or take your profits? Micron's previous results show the value of holding onto winners, but it's also important to consider the outlook.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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