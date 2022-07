If You Had Invested $1,000 in Alphabet in 2010, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investing in stocks for extended periods could potentially yield incredible results. If you had purchased $1,000 in Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) stocks in 2010, you would have $4,180 today. Of course, if you had invested enormous sums, the absolute value of the return would have been even more remarkable. So what caused Alphabet's stock to rise so incredibly in those years? Let's look closer at Alphabet's fundamental metrics to determine the cause of the stock price rise and to consider if today's purchasers of Alphabet's stock can expect similar results in the future. Notably, Alphabet is home to one of the most dominant businesses in the world. Google ranks as the top search engine worldwide. That's a critical element of Alphabet's success because many purchase decisions start with an internet search. Marketers are willing to spend large sums to show their products and services in these search requests. And advertising is a colossal industry -- marketers spent $763 billion on advertising in 2021, a 22.5% increase from the prior year. Continue reading