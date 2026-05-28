AGO Aktie
WKN DE: A0LR41 / ISIN: DE000A0LR415
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28.05.2026 21:06:00
If You Had Invested $1,000 in Micron 1 Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now. Is the Stock Still a Buy?
Few investors a year ago would have predicted that Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) would deliver one of the U.S. stock market's most extraordinary 12-month runs. The shares traded in the mid-$90s as recently as late May 2025, and memory chips still carried the reputation of being one of the most cyclical corners of the semiconductor industry. A boom-and-bust pattern had defined the business for decades.But the 12 months that followed have rewritten that story -- and rewarded shareholders accordingly. A $1,000 investment in Micron in late May, when shares were trading around $95, would have purchased about 10.5 shares. With Micron trading near $910 as of this writing, that position would now be worth approximately $9,500 -- a gain of about 850%. For comparison, the same $1,000 in an S&P 500 index fund over that span would be worth closer to $1,280.So how did the math get this far? And can Micron stock's run keep going from here?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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