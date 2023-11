If You Had Invested $1,000 In The Trade Desk a Month After Its IPO, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Most investors dream of big returns: Doubling, tripling, even quadrupling their money. But actually pulling off such a feat isn't so easy.However, let's examine a case where a simple $1,000 investment -- held until today -- would have blown the doors off even a four-fold return. It's the case of investing in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) stock one month after its IPO in 2016.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel