If You Had Invested $1,000 In Wells Fargo 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Trust is vital in the financial sector, and companies will go to great lengths to prove that investors can comfortably give them money. Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) breached that trust not too long ago , and despite its still-large size, it continues to work toward proving that customers and investors can trust it again. The stock's performance is a sign that there's still more work to be done.If you had invested $1,000 in Wells Fargo stock a decade ago, it would be worth... $1,011 today. That's right, after a whole decade, all you'd have to show for it would be a paper gain of $11. If you reinvested your dividends over that entire span, which is total return, that $1,000 would have grown to $1,345. Given the stock-only increase of just $11, most of the difference between stock return and total return is simply the actual dollar value of the dividends collected over that time. The magic of compounding wasn't a big factor.WFC data by YCharts