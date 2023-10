If You Had Invested $10,000 in Apple When the iPhone Came Out, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

There's no question that Apple 's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone has changed the world. The device, which was the first touchscreen-based smartphone, ushered in the mobile computing era. At this point, it's responsible for well more than $1 trillion in revenue for Apple -- and with high margins.From a business perspective, the iPhone is one of the most successful products in history, and 16 years later, it still underpins Apple 's tech empire today. The smartphone is bolstered by complementary devices like AirPods and the Apple Watch, as well as its services business, which has driven much of the company's profit growth in recent years.To give a sense of how transformative the iPhone has been for Apple , the chart below shows how the stock has done since its iconic smartphone was released. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel