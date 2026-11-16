If You Had Invested $10,000 in the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) in 2016, Here's What You Would Have Today

Ten years ago, a $10,000 investment made into the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) might have sounded pretty boring. Instead, that exchange-traded fund (ETF) has turned into one of the best things people could have put their money into. Because that $10,000 would have turned into roughly $41,900 over the past decade.

Here's the math. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF's average annual return over the past decade is 15.3% with dividends reinvested. Plug that into the compounding growth formula, and when you account for rounding of the return, the answer is consistent with the $41,900 figure above.

You would have quadrupled your money over 10 years from a fund that simply tracks the S&P 500. Who said investing had to be complex?

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