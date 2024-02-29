|
29.02.2024 13:30:00
If You Had Invested $10,000 in This "Magnificent Seven" Stock in 2014, This Is How Much You'd Have Today
Most successful investing is slow, tedious, and takes years ... and that's OK. But every now and then, an exception comes along. Artificial intelligence (AI) chip company Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) could be that company for this generation.The stock is up an unbelievable 17,800% over the past decade alone. If you bought $10,000 worth of stock in 2014, you'd be sitting on nearly $1.8 million today. Of course, the big question is, what can investors expect moving forward?It's not an easy question to answer as the stock already hovers around a $2 trillion valuation. But there are some clues.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
