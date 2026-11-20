Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has made a comeback from trailing the S&P 500, gaining more 18% year to date versus the index’s gain of about 7% (as of Nov. 19). Investors seem to have forgiven its huge capital expenditures on artificial intelligence (AI) since the results have been coming in, and they indicate that what Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy has been saying about the incredible opportunity has been true all along.

Amazon has been a fantastic investment for investors who've stuck with it through thick and thin. If you'd invested $5,000 in Amazon stock 20 years ago, here's what it would be worth today.

Amazon has displaced Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) as the largest company in the world by sales, and it's nowhere near slowing down. It's still growing by double-digit percentages despite its size, driven by its "day one" approach to growth.

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