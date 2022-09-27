|
If You Had Invested $5,000 in Nvidia Stock at Its IPO, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Chipmaker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has struggled this year. High inflation suppressed consumer demand for gaming chips in the second quarter, causing its revenue and gross profit margin to fall far short of guidance. More recently, worrisome news regarding its China business has given investors another reason to sell, and shares currently trade 63% off their all-time high.That said, Nvidia has still been an incredible investment over the long term. Since its initial public offering (IPO) on Jan. 22, 1999, the stock has soared more than 29,700%. That means an initial investment of $5,000 would now be worth more than $1.4 million.Is this growth stock still a buy?Continue reading
