If You Have $1,000 to Invest, Buy These 2 Growth Stocks Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Growth stocks may not be the hot investments they were just a couple of months ago, but that doesn't mean investing in this space is dead. Far from it, in fact. While shares of many of these companies have come down significantly from pandemic highs -- and some rightly so -- there is still an abundance of compelling growth stocks with strong businesses that you can invest in right now . If you have $1,000 to invest, here are two such stocks to consider adding to your portfolio. Continue reading