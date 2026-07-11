Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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11.07.2026 07:00:00
If You Have $1,000 to Invest in EV Stocks, Should It Go to Tesla or Rivian?
In May, the electric vehicle (EV) industry in the U.S. experienced its best month (in terms of sales) since EV tax credits expired late last year. Meanwhile, in other regions, particularly in Europe, EV sales recently surged. These data points suggest that EV adoption may continue to grow as people seek alternatives to gas-powered cars, given rising oil prices. And for what it's worth, some analysts predict the market will expand at a good clip well into the next decade. Two of the best stocks to capitalize on this are Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN). But which one should you invest in with $1,000? Image source: The Motley Fool.Tesla is the global leader in the EV market, a status it briefly lost at the end of 2025 only to regain it in the first quarter of 2026. The company's Model Y has been the world's best-selling car for several years. Further, Tesla recently reported its second-quarter delivery numbers, which were pretty impressive. The company's deliveries during the period totaled 480,126. Not only was that a 25% year-over-year increase, but it also came in well ahead of the consensus analyst estimates.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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