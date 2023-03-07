|
07.03.2023 16:00:00
If You Have Not Sold fuboTV by Now, You Might as Well Hold
It is hard to believe that on Dec. 22, 2020, the stock of fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) hit its all-time high of $62. Nevertheless, at the time, many investors bought into the hype that it could achieve profitability by becoming the first company to combine sports TV with an online gambling operation.Unfortunately for shareholders, fuboTV became a loser in the post-pandemic economy. The first hit came as the world began reopening in 2021, and the attractiveness of sitting at home watching TV faded. Next, many investors lost interest in this unprofitable company in the high inflation, rising interest rate environment. Finally, the coup de grâce was when fuboTV recently shut down its online gambling operation, leaving investors with a business many Wall Street analysts consider unattractive. As a result, its share price sits at $1.70, 97% below its all-time high.Should you consider selling the stock at this point or continue holding?Continue reading
