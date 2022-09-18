|
18.09.2022 17:06:00
If You Haven't Done So Yet, It's Time to Buy Qualcomm Stock
After an epic rally from 2019 to 2021, shares of mobility chip giant Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) haven't done so well lately. Following yet another sell-off in the market (thanks, inflation), Qualcomm stock is again near its 52-week lows and off over 30% from its all-time high last year. This is now the third time in a year Qualcomm has fallen to this level -- and this time, it's trading for a meager 11 times trailing-12-month earnings per share. With the company gearing up for a push into new markets, this is another chance to load up on this top chip stock on the cheap.The reason Qualcomm is getting punished again has to do with the smartphone industry. After a good two-year run fueled by consumer spending early in the pandemic and an initial wave of 5G-enabled phones, global smartphone sales are hitting a snag. Qualcomm still expects its revenue to rise anyway, by virtue of the fact its content per phone is still increasing thanks to 5G. Plus, its Internet of Things (IoT) and automotive segments are in growth mode right now, too. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu QUALCOMM Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu QUALCOMM Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Qualcomm Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.0909 Shs
|3 367,00
|3,20%
|QUALCOMM Inc.
|123,24
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRezessionssorgen und Verfallstag: US-Börsen in Rot -- ATX und DAX beenden Freitagshandel mit klaren Abgaben -- Asiatische Indizes gehen schwach ins Wochenende
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erlitten zum Wochenausklang deutliche Verluste. Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit Abschlägen. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag abwärts.