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Amazon Aktie

Amazon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067

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24.05.2026 13:45:00

If You Invest $1,000 in Amazon Today, Here's What You'd Have in 5 Years

For anyone investing, the goal is to end up with more money than you start. Of course, it helps to compare your investment to a benchmark. For stocks, particularly large-cap equities, the S&P 500 index is a good benchmark.Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has made investors a lot of money over the years. However, the shares' 63.9% gain over the last five years, through May 18, trailed the S&P 500's 92.8% total return.That means a $1,000 investment in Amazon shares would be worth $1,639 today. But if you'd invested in the S&P 500, you'd have $1,928. The key question is, how much will you have in five years if you invest $1,000 in Amazon today?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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