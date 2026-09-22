Per Aktie
WKN DE: 931020 / ISIN: US7135693098
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22.09.2026 11:15:00
If You Invest $150 Per Month in Altria Group Stock, Here's the Passive Dividend Income It Could Generate Over 10 Years
People often talk about a company's dividend in terms of the dollar amount or yield. That's important, along with checking its cash flow and earnings to see if the company can afford the payments.
But it's also interesting to see how much cash your stock investment will generate over time. Altria Group (NYSE: MO) raised its dividend last month, marking the 61st increase in 57 years. That makes the company a Dividend King, a group of companies that have raised payouts for at least 50 straight years.
By making a few assumptions, let's see how much income investors could receive by making a small $150 monthly investment in Altria Group over the next decade.
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