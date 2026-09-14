If You Invest When the Market Reaches Its Peak, How Will Your Investment Turn Out? History Offers an Answer That Might Surprise You.

The S&P 500 roared higher over the past three calendar years, and this year the index has kept up the positive momentum. From the last trading day of 2022 through today, the famous benchmark has advanced about 97%. The index has reached multiple record highs over the period and is trading near a high at the moment.

All of that has been fantastic for investors, but at the same time, various headwinds have intensified. Inflation is on the rise, prompting investors to worry about consumer spending and companies' financial outlooks. Meanwhile, tech giants are spending billions of dollars on artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, which has already supercharged revenue -- but some investors have questioned whether the future revenue opportunity will justify this level of spending.

Against this backdrop, the question is whether the market has reached its peak or will do so in the near future. And if you invest at such a time, how will your investment turn out? History offers an answer that might surprise you.

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