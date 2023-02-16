|
If You Invested $1,000 in Agree Realty in 2008, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC) is not a household name but many of its tenants are, and they're a big reason this real estate investment trust (REIT) has been such a strong performer for so many years.Agree boasts a collection of 1,839 net-lease properties comprising 38 million square feet of space with a presence in every state except Hawaii and Alaska. In a net lease, the tenant picks up the tab for property taxes, insurance, and maintenance, making the path to profitability that much simpler for the property owner.Since February 2008, near the the dawn of the Great Recession, Agree Realty has outpaced the greater market -- as represented below by the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF -- by about 20% in total return. Note that in terms of price alone, Agree has lagged that benchmark by nearly 40%. That speaks to the impact of dividends on total return, and these charts show what that looks like in terms of a $1,000 investment, which now would be worth $5,584:Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
