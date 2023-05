If You Invested $1,000 in Alphabet In 2010, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many of the products and services Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) offers users have become a staple in the everyday life of millions of people, most notably the Google search engine and YouTube. This isn't a new development either; these products have long dominated their niches.This is an investment that's been hiding in plain sight for some, as almost everyone knew and used Alphabet's offerings even back in 2010. So what can investors learn from this? And how much would they have now if they had invested $1,000 in the company back then. Let's take a look.If you had invested $1,000 in Alphabet (operating under the name Google back then) at the start of 2010, you'd have over $7,582 now. That's an impressive return for a relatively short time frame. For comparison, the S&P 500 would have turned $1,000 into $4,810 in that same period (when including dividend reinvestment). Continue reading