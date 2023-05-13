If You Invested $1,000 in Annaly Capital a Decade Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Annaly Capital (NYSE: NLY) has a towering dividend yield of about 13.9%. If you are looking to maximize the income your portfolio generates, that probably sounds pretty enticing. Sometimes things that sound too good to be true are, in fact, too good to be true. And this mortgage real estate investment trust's (REIT's) performance over the past decade is proof of that.Before getting too far here, it is important to note that Annaly isn't a bad mortgage REIT. In fact, it's fairly well-respected. That, however, doesn't mean it has been a good choice for income investors. All of the numbers suggest that it has been exactly the opposite. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading