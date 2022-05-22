|
22.05.2022 14:15:00
If You Invested $1,000 in Apple in 2010, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
Some investors who missed out on buying Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock in 2010 may be kicking themselves. For the lucky bunch who invested $1,000 in Apple stock twelve years ago, their investment would be worth $18,400 today. That's an impressive return on investment over any time frame. But can Apple replicate its past success in the future? Let's look more closely at the probable causes for Apple's previous performance and consider if investors who buy Apple stock today can expect similarly impressive returns. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
