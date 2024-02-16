16.02.2024 11:30:00

If You Invested $1,000 in Apple When It First Reinitiated Its Dividend, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

Many investors see dividend stocks and growth stocks as two different entities. If a company was still growing quickly, it was reinvesting all of its earnings back into the business instead of handing out cash to shareholders. So when a company starts paying a dividend, it can be seen as a sign the days of high growth are over.But that's not always the case. In fact, management's decision to start paying a dividend can be a sign that a lot more earnings growth is yet to come. It's a sign of confidence that the company will have at least a baseline level of earnings going forward, such that they can afford to pay something to shareholders while reinvesting in the business. And in the case of tech companies, which often benefit from growing scale, it can signal the start of a great investment opportunity.Case in point: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). The tech giant reinitiated its dividend in 2012 when it was already the largest company in the world by market capitalization. But if you had invested in the company after it announced plans to reinitiate its dividend, you would have handily beaten the market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs 10 555,00 -2,56% Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
Apple Inc. 168,80 -0,07% Apple Inc.
IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs 220,00 0,00% IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
NOW Inc When Issued 11,20 22,40% NOW Inc When Issued

