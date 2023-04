If You Invested $1,000 in Ares Capital in 2004, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The world of dividend stocks inspires dreams of passive income, and Ares Capital (NASDAQ: ARCC) is one stock that has delivered for investors since its debut two decades ago.As a business development corporation (BDC), Ares Capital is a regulated investment company for tax purposes -- meaning rules require it to distribute 90% of its taxable income to shareholders. Because of this, income investors flock to Ares Capital for its fat 10.7% dividend yield. Long-term investors who purchased shares in the BDC during its initial public offering (IPO) in 2004 have enjoyed stellar returns. Read on to see how much $1,000 invested in the company would be worth today.Ares Capital is a specialty finance company that makes debt and equity investments. Its primary investments are loans made to middle-market companies, which it defines as companies with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) between $10 million and $250 million.