02.12.2022 15:45:00
If You Invested $1,000 in Aurora Cannabis In 2018, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) is one of the most popular marijuana companies in Canada. However, its results in recent years have been lackluster, and the stock has had a hard time attracting investors. But it's not just Aurora that has been struggling, as there is no shortage of Canadian pot stocks that have been awful investments of late.Below, I'll look at how much a $1,000 investment in Aurora four years ago would be worth today and how the stock's returns compare with some of its peers.Today Aurora trades on the Nasdaq, but its first major U.S. exchange listing was on the NYSE. On its first day of trading on the big exchange, the stock closed at $7.70. A $1,000 investment in the business at that price would have allowed you to purchase approximately 130 shares of Aurora. Since then, the company has done a 1:12 reverse stock split, meaning that instead of 130 shares, you would now be down to about 11. Continue reading
