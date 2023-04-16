|
16.04.2023 13:50:00
If You Invested $1,000 in Bank of America at the Start of 2023, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
The banking sector has not been a particularly rewarding arena for investors so far in 2023. For example, the Invesco KBW Bank ETF is trading down around 19% so far this year.By that standard, Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) has done relatively well, with a stock price decline of "just" 14% or so. But there's more to consider here if you are looking to buy bank stocks during the current industry turmoil.There are very real reasons for investors to worry about banks today. While the two most prominent bank failures so far in 2023 were tied to highly specific (and, in hindsight, flawed) business models, the rising interest rate environment increased risk across the industry.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
