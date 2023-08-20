|
20.08.2023 14:03:00
If You Invested $1,000 in Berkshire Hathaway a Decade Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
Over the stock market cycle between year-ends 2007 and 2013, we overperformed the S&P [500]. Through full cycles in future years, we expect to do that again. If we fail to do so, we will not have earned our pay. After all, you could always own an index fund and be assured of S&P results.Investing great Warren Buffett wrote the above paragraph in his 2013 letter to shareholders of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B). For those unaware, returns for an S&P 500 index fund will mirror the exact results of the S&P 500. Therefore, these results are considered average. But Buffett points out that investing in Berkshire Hathaway stock logically comes with an expectation for above-average returns.With operations in seemingly stodgy industries like oil, banking, insurance, railroads, and more, one might think that Berkshire Hathaway stock is a poor idea for a market-beating investment. But in the near decade since he wrote these words, Buffett has indeed delivered for shareholders. If you invested $1,000 in this company 10 years ago, you'd have nearly $3,100 now. That's compared to the just $2,600 you'd have if you invested in an index fund (dividends excluded).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
