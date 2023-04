If You Invested $1,000 in Carvana in 2017, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Perhaps no other stock has been as polarizing over the past year as Carvana (NYSE: CVNA). The online marketplace for used cars was a Wall Street darling for a long while, with rampant growth and its disruptive potential on every investor's mind. Fast forward to today, and it's a wildly different story, with the company's financial struggles on full display. Some think the business is doomed, while others believe it's simply hitting a temporary rough patch. If you were one of those investors who put $1,000 into Carvana during its initial public offering (IPO) in April 2017, you would be sitting on a balance of $810 right now , good for a loss of 19% (as of April 6). Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite index are up 73% and 102%, respectively, during the same time. So, what happened with this business?