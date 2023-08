If You Invested $1,000 in Carvana Stock at the Beginning of 2023, Here's Exactly How Much You Would Have Today

Don't look now, but Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) is the top-performing stock on the market so far in 2023, as of Aug. 21. That excludes companies worth less than $300 million or that trade over-the-counter. But with these two caveats, Carvana stock is ahead of everyone else with an astounding 715% year-to-date gain.For those keeping score, this means that if you had invested $1,000 in Carvana stock at the start of the year, you'd have over $8,000 now.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel