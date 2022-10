If You Invested $1,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings in 2019, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cybersecurity specialist CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) made its stock market debut just over three years ago in June 2019, and it is safe to say that the company has been a big money spinner for investors since.After all, shares of CrowdStrike are up 170% since its initial public offering (IPO), easily outpacing the S&P 500's returns of 25% over the same period. So, the company has turned a $1,000 investment into $2,700 in a space of just over three years.While the tech-laden Nasdaq -100 Technology Sector index has slipped 41% so far this year, CrowdStrike is down just 25%. That's not surprising as the company has been growing at a tremendous pace and it is unlikely to lose momentum. Let's see why that may be the case.Continue reading