10.03.2023 11:32:00
If You Invested $1,000 in Devon Energy Six Months Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) is a interesting stock in the energy sector because it has adopted a variable-dividend policy. The yield is an attractive 6.5% today, but that's not a figure you can count on from quarter to quarter because the dividend payment will change -- by design.The stock's performance over the past six months highlights just how problematic this can be for investors who don't understand how Devon works.In early 2022, oil prices hit a peak of well over $100 per barrel. Rebounding economic activity and the complications from geopolitical conflict joined forces to lead to a supply/demand imbalance that was a massive benefit to the top and bottom lines of companies across the energy industry.Continue reading
